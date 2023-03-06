The videos released by Moscow show some buildings rebuilt after the occupation by Russian forces

IRussian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu traveled to the occupied Donetsk region to inspect some of the reconstructed infrastructure in Mariupol.

The Ukrainian port city on the Sea of ​​Azov has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the war, during which heavy shelling destroyed much of the civilian infrastructure.

According to the Defense Ministry, Shoigu went to a newly built hospital, a rescue center of the Emergencies Ministry and some residential buildings. It can be seen in the videos released by the Moscow ministry Shoigu, along with other officers dressed in camouflage, inspect the new facilities.