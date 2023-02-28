Kamikaze drones on the sky of the third largest city in Ukraine. It was a very tense evening Dnipro (Dnipropetrovsk). Around 9 pm the anti-aircraft sirens sounded throughout the urban perimeter, but this time it was not a pro forma or just a veiled threat.

Some Russian drones managed to arrive above the capital of the homonymous oblast from the south after traveling for hundreds of kilometers without any system being able to intercept them. On the edge of town, straddling the quintessential Ukrainian river that bears his name, they felt like gods you roarbut from what has been possible to ascertain it seems that the Ukrainian defense placed to protect Dnipro managed to make harmless i due aircraft special. A weapon, drones, be that explosives that those pointers (they attach themselves to a target and communicate its position to the artillery to then send rockets, missiles, mortar shells and so on, depending on the distance to be covered), widely used in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, in particular for a few months now. Minimum cost, maximum yield.

The recorded images from some channels Telegram locals have shown how the counteroffensive of Kiev managed to shoot down the drones, at least a couple. The fact is no longer unusual for the city ofeast-central Ukraine, already entered the target of Russian forces two weeks ago. A mission, that of Saturday 11 February, similar to the one that took place yesterday evening. Two drones launched and controlled by the southern front had flown at least 200 kilometers, probably over the oblast of Zaporizhzhiabefore being intercepted e annihilated. The same thing was repeated in the evening hours of yesterday. To play a decisive role for the failure to intercept by the Ukrainian defense also le conditions weather forecast. From early afternoon until late evening, a light and constant drizzle fell on the city and the region and, thanks to the fog and the scarce visibilityi kamikaze drones they managed to arrive practically on the target without being seen.

One of the few successful raids Dnipro it occurred early last November. That time some drones they managed to strike and hurt, at least provoking quattro wounded. Remaining in the region of Dniprovery vast, it no longer does news the rain of roots sent from Russian positions placed around the nuclear power plant Energodes to the other side of the river Dnieper. Usual target the city of Nikopolone of the most tortured since February 24, 2022. There hasn’t been a day in the last week that at least one mortar shell hasn’t landed on the right bank of the great Ukrainian river, hitting Nikopol.

Returning to the capital, each bomb that crosses the skies of the city generates anxiety after the terrible episode of a month and a half ago. In the night between 14 and 15 January, two missiles hit a huge apartment building on the outskirts of Dnipro causing dozens of deaths. Unlike other large cities bombed daily and effectively on the front line, you see Kharkiv e Kherson, Dnipro in these twelve months had not suffered terrifying damage in terms of missile attacks. For this life a Dnipro it is always more regular, as if it were a western city of the country. That was until that unforgettable night that changed history and the face of Dnipro. For the record, the latest update spoke of 50 victims.