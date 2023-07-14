Ukraine: Russian drones over Kryvyi Rih during the night, one injured

(ANSA) – ROME, JULY 14 – One person was injured last night during a Russian bombing in the Dnipropetrovsk region that also hit Kryvyi Rih, the birthplace of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky: the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Vilkul.





“In the night the enemy attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, six Shahed were shot down by our defenders from the Vostok military group. Unfortunately, there were some hits in Kryvyi Rih,” Vilkul wrote, noting that the attack remained a 56-year-old man was injured and a utility company and an administrative building were hit, among other targets.





In the city, added the mayor, the situation is now under control: “All the important infrastructures, public transport, social and medical structures work regularly in Kryvyi Rih”, he explained. (HANDLE).



Read the full article on ANSA.it

