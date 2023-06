After the commander of the armed forces Zaluzhny, now it’s the turn of the head of the SBU Kyrylo Budanov. Since earlier this week the Russian state agency Ria beat the “news” of the wounding of the intelligence chief of Kiev, a tam tam effect began on Russian Telegram channels.

According to the version provided by Riaand revived by the army of trolls, Budanov would find himself in a coma in Berlin.