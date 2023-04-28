Home » Ukraine, Russian missiles on the city of Uman: at least nine dead. The images of the gutted building – Video
World

Ukraine, Russian missiles on the city of Uman: at least nine dead. The images of the gutted building – Video

Ukraine, Russian missiles on the city of Uman: at least nine dead. The images of the gutted building – Video

At least nine victims of the Russian attack in Uman, in central Ukraine, where a residential building was allegedly hit by a missile. There are 17 injured. The firefighters are working to put out the flames that have broken out inside the building. During the night, other Ukrainian cities were subject to Russian raids that would have caused at least two deaths in Dnipro.

