Ukraine, Russian missiles on the port of Odessa a few hours after the wheat agreement

Ukraine, Russian missiles on the port of Odessa a few hours after the wheat agreement

KIEV – “These assholes sign contracts with one hand and send missiles with the other.” The deputy does not use half words Oleksiy Goncharenko commenting on the latest blatant Russian attack on the port of Odessa, on which they attempted to rain four missiles a few hours after signing the grain peace in Istanbul. Two Kalibr missiles were intercepted by the Ukrainian air defense, but the other two hit the mark: they hit “wheat processing plants”, causing victims.

See also  Kharkiv, a month underground without light or water. “How's the war going? We don't know anything "

