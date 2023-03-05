World The Russian offensive continues. New bombings are recorded on Bakhmut, while the death toll in Zaporizhzhia rises to 13. Meanwhile, in the US, former President Donald Trump announces that he will resolve the conflict “in one day” if re-elected to the White House in 2024

Deputy mayor Bakhmut, “only 5-10 civilians manage to leave the city every day”

Every day now only five ten people manage to leave Bakhmut, the city of Donbass besieged for months by Russian forces where 4.5,000 people still live, with only five medical or paramedical workers. At the height of the civilian evacuation operation, 600 were leaving their homes every day, said the city’s deputy mayor, Oleksandr Marchenko, quoted by CNN. “The enemy blows everything up, hits high-rise buildings and residential districts. They hit the city with everything they have. We can’t get in,” he explained.

Kiev, Russia destroyed 505 cultural infrastructures in the country





Due to the full-scale invasion of Russia, 505 cultural infrastructures have already been destroyed in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Ministry of Culture reported it on Telegram, quoted by Ukrinform. “A total of 1,322 elements of cultural infrastructure have already been damaged as a result of Russian aggression in Ukraine. Almost a third of them – 505 objects – were destroyed,” he said. Cultural infrastructure suffered the greatest losses and damages in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kiev, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Lugansk regions. 101 youth infrastructures were reportedly destroyed in Ukraine as a result of the invasion.

Russian bombs on Kupiansk in the night, one dead





A 65-year-old man was killed last night after shelling of the city of Kupiansk, just 30km southwest of the Russian border, by Moscow forces, the head of the regional military administration said of Kharkiv, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. In addition to the victim, Syniehubov stressed, “at least five residential and commercial buildings were destroyed. Several fires occurred due to the bombings”, adding that a school and a maternity center were also damaged.

Kiev, Russian attack on Kherson, killed a woman and 2 children





A woman and two children were killed in a Russian attack west of Kherson. This is reported by the Kyiv Independent.

Kherson oblast authorities said Russia hit Poniativka in the southern region with mortar fire, deliberately targeting a residential building.

Kiev, 500 dead and wounded Russian soldiers a day in Bakhmut

Russian losses amount to up to 500 soldiers killed and wounded every day in the battle to capture the strategic city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told the German Sunday Bild am Sonntag. The minister called Russian soldiers “cannon fodder” as part of a “meat grinder tactic” used by Moscow.

Tajani, avert the risk of nuclear weapons

On Ukraine we must «try to convince Russia to come to more lenient advice and sit down at a table to negotiate a peaceful solution to the crisis in Ukraine. Naturally, peace, as far as we are concerned, means a peace which does not include the defeat of Ukraine, but the withdrawal of Russian troops». Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told Tgcom24. “We all work to achieve the goal of peace,” he added. We want to absolutely avoid any risk, even hypothetical, of using nuclear weapons, albeit tactical ones, therefore limited to some areas, because it would be a disaster”.

Media, Kiev pilots in the US to ‘familiarise’ with F-16

Two Ukrainian pilots are at the military base in Tucson, Arizona, for a period of “familiarization” with the F-16 fighters: the initiative will help the US government to determine how long it would take to train them to fly various US military aircraft. including those requested by Kiev. This was reported by CNN, which cites three sources informed of the facts. While there is currently no indication that flight training is underway, the initiative suggests that the United States has not completely closed the door on supplying F-16s to Ukraine, the broadcaster comments.

Explosions in Kherson, air raid alarm went off

Explosions were heard this morning in Kherson, southern Ukraine, where an air raid alarm went off: Ukrainian media reported it, citing local Telegram channels.

Trump, I will end the war in Ukraine in one day

“I will end the war in Ukraine in one day, I will get along with Putin”: so Donald Trump at the Cpac, the conference of conservatives on the outskirts of Washington. “We are in the most dangerous period in our history, we risk a third world war but I will avoid it,” promised the tycoon, rejecting the accusations of having been too soft on Putin during his presidency. “I was the only president who had no wars and under whom Russia took no country,” he continued, recalling Moscow’s blitz in Georgia with Bush, the annexation of Crimea under Obama and the invasion of Ukraine with Biden. An invasion that, he said, “would never have happened” with him in the White House.

To learn more/Trump, if elected stop the war and import China

Media, Russians use 1,500kg superbomb for first time

The Russians have used for the first time in Ukraine a new powerful guided bomb weighing 1.5 tons designed to hit highly protected targets at a distance of up to 40 km thanks to its 1,010 kg of high explosive, the site reports. Defense Express, citing anonymous sources. This is the PAB-1500B glide bomb, shown for the first time in Russia in 2019. The device was used a few weeks ago in the Chernihiv region in northern Ukraine. It is not known what the target was. 5.05 meters long with a diameter of 40cm, the bomb can be dropped at an altitude of up to 15km.

Russian bombs on Bakhmut, yesterday killed 2 civilians

Two civilians died yesterday during the Russian attacks on the city of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine: the head of the Donetsk Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrilenko, announced on Telegram, as reported by the Ukrainian media. Overall, he added, four civilians had died in the city besieged by Russian forces since the beginning of the month. Also yesterday, seven residents of the region were injured, while 1,398 civilians have been killed and another 3,126 injured since the conflict began in Donetsk.

Ukraine: death toll from Zaporizhzhia attack rises to 13

The death toll from the Russian missile attack launched in the night between Wednesday and last Thursday on the city of Zaporizhzhia, which hit a five-story apartment building, has risen to 13: the State Emergency Service announces it on Facebook, as reported by the national media , recalling that among the victims there is also an eight-month-old baby.

