by Giorgio Boratto
This war has taken on a dimension that no longer goes between two different conceptions of understandingeconomic structure and generally political between two superpowers but, being still played to the detriment of the peoples, it concerns above all the nationalistic power arrangements and their influence on world scenarios. In short, the hegemonic cultural aspect. It is clear that the war is between two neoliberal powers who have the same idea that individual freedoms are guaranteed by the freedom of the market, the core of the ideology with which the United States has imposed on the rest of the world. We now have systems whose power is divided by autarchy and formal democracy.
Autarkic power for Russia means aownership economy of a small class of Russian neo-billionaires, the so-called ‘oligarchs’ who stripped the country after the collapse of the USSR in 1991 of almost all its resources, then moving abroad the huge profits. This class of entrepreneurs consisted of a small group of Russians, often former Communist Party leaders. The then president of Russia Boris Elcin however, he and his group of advisers did not allow foreign multinationals to buy Russian companies directly. The companies were sold to compatriots and, once privatized, could be used by foreign shareholders.
On the cultural level, it is clearlook weak and imitable of Russian society, where the lifestyle based on smoking and alcohol that generated a collapse of the underprivileged and saw the collapse of the welfare state with the destruction of the respective health facilities and the subsequent increase in the price of medicines. Paraphrasing Enrico Berlinguer we can therefore argue that we are more interested in belonging to NATO than to any other regime: it was no coincidence that the European constitutions which preserve the welfare state and provide for a mixed economy were born under that protection after 1948.
