The Defense Ministry of Ukraine said an explosion has destroyed some Russian missiles in northern Crimea, the peninsula in southeastern Ukraine annexed by Russia in 2014 in a referendum deemed illegal by many governments. In a statement, the Ukrainian ministry said the explosion occurred in the city of Džankoj while the missiles were being transported to the Black Sea on a train, but did not explicitly clarify whether it was due to a Ukrainian attack. A Russian official in Crimea claimed instead that the explosion was caused by some drones that had aimed at civilian targets, causing one person injured. The Russian authorities have not mentioned any missiles destroyed.

The versions provided by Ukraine and Russia could not be independently verified at this time. Last August, again in Crimea, there were several explosions in some Russian military bases: Ukraine later claimed responsibility for the attacks. In October, another explosion collapsed part of the bridge connecting Russia to Crimea: the Russian authorities immediately accused Ukraine of the explosion, also by virtue of the enormous importance of the bridge for Russia both militarily and symbolic.