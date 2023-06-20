Ukraine says ‘biggest blow’ yet to come in counteroffensive | Ukraine war news | Al Jazeera

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Anna Mariar said the “biggest blow” in Kiev’s counteroffensive against Russian forces was yet to come, but she acknowledged the operation was difficult and Moscow was doing everything it could to stop Ukraine’s advance.

Two weeks ago, Ukraine launched the first phase of a long-rumored counteroffensive to retake land held by Russian forces. But against a backdrop of reports of slow advances by Ukrainian troops and staunch Russian resistance, Moscow officials claimed the Ukrainian offensive had failed.

The Ukrainian military has remained strictly silent on the entire campaign until Monday, June 19, when it announced some small victories so far, liberating eight villages and some 113 square kilometers (70 square miles) of territory.

“The biggest blow is yet to come,” Mallial said on Monday.

She wrote on the Telegram messaging app, “The ongoing operation has several objectives and the military is completing them.”

Russia: Ukrainian shelling of Volnovakha wounds 20

“The enemy will not give up ground easily, and we must be prepared to fight a tough fight. In fact, this is what is happening now,” she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said late last week that Ukraine’s counteroffensive had not had any meaningful success. But some Russian military bloggers said Kiev made small gains at the cost of huge losses in troops and equipment.

While it was impossible to independently verify the authenticity of the military operation at the most contentious point on the front line, Reuters was able to confirm that Ukrainian troops made progress in the early stages of the counteroffensive.

On Sunday, the Institute for War Studies, a Washington-based think tank, quoted sources as saying that the Ukrainian army may temporarily suspend counteroffensive operations to “reassess their tactics for future operations.”

The Institute of War Research also emphasized that the main operation of the counteroffensive has not yet begun.

“The Institute has previously noted that Ukraine has not committed the majority of its available forces to counter-offensive operations, nor has it begun its main operations,” the Institute for War Research said in its daily situational analysis.

It noted that “operational pauses are a common feature of major offensive operations, and this pause does not signal the end of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the military offensive a “pressure posture” in his nighttime video address, but Ukrainian troops in this case did not let the pressure focused on Russian troops slip away.

“In some areas our warriors are advancing, in some areas they are defending their positions against the occupier’s surprise and intensified attacks,” Zelensky said.

“We didn’t lose any positions. Only some positions were liberated. Only they incurred losses,” he claimed.

Officials from two NATO members said Moscow was redeploying some of its troops as it tried to predict where Ukraine would strike.

Areas to watch out for in Ukraine’s counteroffensive (Al Jazeera)

British and Estonian intelligence officials said Russia had been moving some troops eastward along the front from areas south of the Dnieper River. This follows flooding in the area on June 6 when the huge Kakhovka hydroelectric dam was destroyed.

All in all, the Ukrainian military said its counteroffensive was proceeding according to plan, while acknowledging “difficulties” on the front lines.

In the country’s south, Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny wrote in Telegram on Monday that the Ukrainian advance was hampered by fortifications, densely mined fields and “large reserves” but that operations would proceed as planned.

He was also seen in a video with Chief of Staff Sergei Shaputala at a command center near the front lines. Through this, Zaluzhny may also be countering rumors in Russian state media that have repeatedly claimed that he was seriously injured in a missile attack in May.

