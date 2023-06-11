Ukraine says it has liberated three population centers in the Donetsk region

Loading player

On Sunday evening, the Ukrainian army said it had regained control of three population centers in the Donetsk region, one of the territories in eastern Ukraine occupied by Russia during the invasion that began in February 2022 and annexed to Russian territory in an illegal referendum. the following September. At the moment it is rather complicated to make punctual checks on the reliability of the information provided by Ukraine and on the progress of the fighting: they would in any case be the first successes since the beginning of the expected Ukrainian counter-offensive which began in recent days, amid accusations and claims.

Some images shared on social networks show groups of Ukrainian soldiers celebrate the liberation of the inhabited centers of Blahodatne and Neskuchne, near the border between the Donetsk region and that of Zaporzhzhia, a good part of which is controlled by Russian soldiers. In a video shared on Telegram, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar instead said that the army has regained control of Makarivka, which is located near the other two population centers.

For now, the Russian authorities have not commented on the Ukrainian claims. In recent days, however, the Russian Defense Ministry had said that its army had repulsed several Ukrainian attacks in the Velyka Novosilka area, a few kilometers from the towns that Ukraine claims to have liberated. The Russian ministry also said on Sunday that attempts by the Ukrainian army to recapture some areas in the Donetsk region and Zaporizhzhia had been «bankruptcy».

A spokesman for the Ukrainian army, Valeriy Shershen, said that the operations that led to the liberation of the three population centers are the first results of the counter-offensive announced on Saturday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to some analyses, the Ukrainian army is organizing military actions in at least four areas of the front: however, there is very little official news because the Ukrainian government and army have chosen to maintain a certain confidentiality for tactical reasons, i.e. not to disclose disclose action plans. However, they would be limited successes, given that these are inhabited centers very small.

Meanwhile, Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin accused Russia of attacking a boat used to evacuate residents from flooded areas following the destruction of a major dam on the Dnipro River, killing three people. Shershen also said the Russian military would detonate it another dam on the Mokri Yaly river, also in the Donetsk region, causing floods on both banks with the aim of stopping the advance of Ukrainian troops towards the occupied areas. In turn, Russia has accused Ukraine of having attacked one of its military vessels in the Black Sea, without however causing damage.

