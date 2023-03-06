news-txt”>

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, MARCH 05 – There would be “consequences” if China sent weapons to Russia for the war in Ukraine: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared this in an interview with CNN, however saying he was quite optimistic about the fact that Beijing will refrain from doing so.



Asked if he could imagine sanctioning China if it helps Moscow, Scholz replied: “I think it would have consequences, but we are now at a stage where we are making it clear that this must not happen and I am relatively optimistic that we will be successful with our request, but we will have to verify”. (HANDLE).

