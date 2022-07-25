It will be the United Kingdom, runner-up in the 2022 edition with singer Sam Ryder, and not the winning Ukraine, to host Eurovision 2023, the European song festival and much coveted television event. This was announced by Nadine Dorries, Minister of Culture of the British government of the resigning Boris Johnson, after an ad hoc agreement reached with the Kiev authorities – who have resigned themselves to the renunciation on the basis of the war situation – and with the organizers. The TV broadcast will be guaranteed by the BBC.

It’s official. Eurovision is coming to the UK. This is Ukraine’s Eurovision and it’s an absolute privilege and honour for the UK to be supporting our friends pic.twitter.com/xi3rXu8E2g — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) July 25, 2022

A few weeks ago it was the same Kalush Orchestra, winner of the Turin edition, to join the chorus of criticism that arose after the dreaded decision to move the next edition of the music festival. With a message on social media, entrusted to the frontman, “we want to host Eurovision – insisted the rapper, Oleh Psjuk -. We do not agree with this decision and we ask the EBU to give us time, we will show that it can be done ».

Not only. In a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian Minister of Culture and Information Policy, Oleksandr Tkachenko, said that Kiev “believes it has reasons to conduct further discussions on finding a solution that satisfies everyone … We believe we can respect everyone. commitments “. But nothing to do, then: the show will be English.