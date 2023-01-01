Home World Ukraine, Sir Geoffrey Nice: “There is no doubt about the Russian chain of command, Putin must be tried”
Ukraine, Sir Geoffrey Nice: "There is no doubt about the Russian chain of command, Putin must be tried"

Ukraine, Sir Geoffrey Nice: "There is no doubt about the Russian chain of command, Putin must be tried"

LONDON. Vladimir Putin is guilty and should be tried in Ukraine. This is confirmed by Sir Geoffrey Nice, a British lawyer and judge who worked for the International Criminal Tribunal for crimes in the former Yugoslavia between 1998 and 2006 and led the prosecution in the trial against former Serbian president Slobodan Milosevic.

In an interview with the BBC, Sir Geoffrey Nice said that there is “no doubt” about the chain of command leading to Putin and that the “most important thing” is to try the Russian leader.

«These are crimes against humanity because civilian targets should never be bombed or attacked in any other way.’ “There can be no doubts about the chain of command leading directly to Putin. These are his soldiers. He is a guilty man.’

Sir Geoffrey said he was surprised that prosecutors and politicians were not saying this more openly and expressed his fear that Putin could be exempted from trial as part of an agreement to end the war. “A frightening prospect and a complete denial of justice for the Ukrainian people,” she said.

