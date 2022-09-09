KIEV – After creating a lot of anticipation during the summer months for the Kherson counter-offensive, then in the south of Ukraine, the army also launched a surprise counter-offensive against the Russian occupiers in the east, in the Kharkiv region. The result so far is spectacular. Ukrainian soldiers found a spot where Russian defenses were thin, broke through, advanced about fifty kilometers in four days, recaptured the small town of Balakleya – twenty-seven thousand – and are now heading for the city of Kupyansk.