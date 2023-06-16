Home » Ukraine, Spain sends Leopard tanks. Kiev: «Moscow kidnapped 150 children in Luhansk»
World

Ukraine, Spain sends Leopard tanks. Kiev: «Moscow kidnapped 150 children in Luhansk»

by admin
Ukraine, Spain sends Leopard tanks. Kiev: «Moscow kidnapped 150 children in Luhansk»

Europa

Spain will send promised tanks and armored vehicles, as well as a military field hospital, to Ukraine next week. From the front, Ukraine accuses the Russians of having kidnapped 150 children in the occupied region of Luhansk last June 8 and of having taken them to Russia

Ukraine, Russian attack on Kramatorsk: huge crater in the residential area

  • Madrid’s Leopard tanks are leaving for Kiev

    Spain will send the promised tanks and armored vehicles to Ukraine next week, as well as a military field hospital, Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced at the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the format Rammstein. The Ukrainian media reported it.

    The 20 M113 armored personnel carriers and the expected four more Leopard 2A4 tanks (which were under repair so far) will arrive in Poland next Monday and from there will be sent directly to Kiev. In addition, Madrid will donate a Role 2+ hospital to Ukraine, a rapidly deployable emergency unit capable of supporting surgery and post-operative management. Spain had announced the sending of the M113s last February and announced the following month that it would send a total of 10 Leopard 2A4 tanks, two of which were delivered to Ukraine in late April.

  • Kiev: “150 children deported from Luhansk to Russia”

    Ukraine says 150 children have been smuggled from occupied Luhansk region to Russia. Children were deported from the Starobilsk district of Luhansk on June 8 to two centers in the Prikuban district of Russia’s Karachay-Cherkess republic, the National Center of Resistance of Ukraine said.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last month that so far 19,393 children had been illegally transferred to Russia from occupied Ukraine. The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant in March for Russian President Vladimir Putin for overseeing the abduction of Ukrainian children.

    In granting a request for warrants by the ICC prosecutor, a panel of judges agreed that there were “reasonable grounds” to believe that Putin and his children’s rights commissioner, Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, were responsible for the “illegal deportation” of Ukrainian children. The National Center of Resistance of Ukraine reported yesterday that 750 children from Luhansk are expected to arrive at the two centers in Karachay-Cherkess this month.

  • Russian attack on Kramatorsk: crater in residential area

    Ukraine, Russian attack on Kramatorsk: huge crater in the residential area

You may also like

After Brexit and Boris Johnson, the British have...

Udinese market – Zeegelaar sure: “I want to...

The joke on taxes if you have a...

Who is entitled to family pension | Info

NHK: A self-defense officer candidate shoots a fellow...

Dance, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

PUBLIC TRANSPORT More than 400 million allocated to...

In Ukraine, Russians may have carried out torture...

American soldiers exposed the scandal of the government...

Tornado Texas, several dead and hundreds injured

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy