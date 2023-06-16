Ukraine, Spain sends Leopard tanks. Kiev: «Moscow kidnapped 150 children in Luhansk»

8:25

Madrid’s Leopard tanks are leaving for Kiev

Spain will send the promised tanks and armored vehicles to Ukraine next week, as well as a military field hospital, Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced at the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the format Rammstein. The Ukrainian media reported it.

The 20 M113 armored personnel carriers and the expected four more Leopard 2A4 tanks (which were under repair so far) will arrive in Poland next Monday and from there will be sent directly to Kiev. In addition, Madrid will donate a Role 2+ hospital to Ukraine, a rapidly deployable emergency unit capable of supporting surgery and post-operative management. Spain had announced the sending of the M113s last February and announced the following month that it would send a total of 10 Leopard 2A4 tanks, two of which were delivered to Ukraine in late April.