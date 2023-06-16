Ukraine, Spain sends Leopard tanks. Kiev: «Moscow kidnapped 150 children in Luhansk»

Spain will send promised tanks and armored vehicles, as well as a military field hospital, to Ukraine next week. From the front, Ukraine accuses the Russians of having kidnapped 150 children in the occupied region of Luhansk last June 8 and of having taken them to Russia
Madrid’s Leopard tanks are leaving for Kiev
Spain will send the promised tanks and armored vehicles to Ukraine next week, as well as a military field hospital, Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced at the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the format Rammstein. The Ukrainian media reported it.
The 20 M113 armored personnel carriers and the expected four more Leopard 2A4 tanks (which were under repair so far) will arrive in Poland next Monday and from there will be sent directly to Kiev. In addition, Madrid will donate a Role 2+ hospital to Ukraine, a rapidly deployable emergency unit capable of supporting surgery and post-operative management. Spain had announced the sending of the M113s last February and announced the following month that it would send a total of 10 Leopard 2A4 tanks, two of which were delivered to Ukraine in late April.
Kiev: “150 children deported from Luhansk to Russia”
Ukraine says 150 children have been smuggled from occupied Luhansk region to Russia. Children were deported from the Starobilsk district of Luhansk on June 8 to two centers in the Prikuban district of Russia’s Karachay-Cherkess republic, the National Center of Resistance of Ukraine said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last month that so far 19,393 children had been illegally transferred to Russia from occupied Ukraine. The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant in March for Russian President Vladimir Putin for overseeing the abduction of Ukrainian children.
In granting a request for warrants by the ICC prosecutor, a panel of judges agreed that there were “reasonable grounds” to believe that Putin and his children’s rights commissioner, Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, were responsible for the “illegal deportation” of Ukrainian children. The National Center of Resistance of Ukraine reported yesterday that 750 children from Luhansk are expected to arrive at the two centers in Karachay-Cherkess this month.
