by Giorgio Beretta* and Pasquale Pugliese** – Italian peace and disarmament network

After a year of failed military strategy compared to the solution of the war in Ukraineread “about the absurdity of the very idea of ​​pacifism” by Paolo Ercolani (ilfattoquotidiano.itMarch 2, 2023), defined as “idealistic and irresponsible”, is an example of the“war hysteria” denounced by Edgar Morin: hysteria that provokes “the hatred of any complex knowledge and of any contextualization” (From war to war2023).

Read Also from Paolo Ercolani’s blog Ukraine, man never learns from history: perhaps this also applies to today’s pacifists

The ongoing war, he writes Jürgen Habermasis a “prowling like sleepwalkers on the edge of the abyss” (the RepublicFebruary 19, 2023) of nuclear war, about which we have been warned both by the Association of Atomic Scientists (Doomsday clock at 90 seconds from midnight, a state of alarm never reached before) and by the UN Secretary Antonio Guterres: “We are at the highest risk in decades of a nuclear war that could start by chance or by choice” (Twitter, February 8, 2023).

Despite this scenario, the European Union has not implemented, with conviction and determination, concrete tools of negotiated to resolve the conflict, but has favored supplies of increasingly powerful arms, pouring fuel on the fire in the nuclear “holy barbarian”. The very word “peace” in public discourse has been replaced by the illusory word “vittoria”however, which no one can obtain in the field, as stated by the US Chief of Staff Mark Milley and the Italian Chief of Staff Giuseppe Cavo Dragone.

It is starting from the lucid vision of the given context, not from daring historical comparisons, that with concreteness and responsibility the Peace movement calls for a ceasefire and an international peace conference, appealing to the knowledge of the nonviolence. Which? Meanwhile, the knowledge of the mediators, who know that in conflicts degenerating into armed violence, every violent action by one side corresponds to the action of superior violence by the other up to, in the case of atomic powers, potentially the destruction of all, starting with the tortured Ukrainian people. It is the dynamics ofescalation, as Mohandas Gandhi explained: “An eye for an eye, the world goes blind”. And then, beyond the binary vulgate “resistance or surrender” to which Ercolani accompanies, the knowledge of over a century of nonviolent struggles and unarmed resistance, even in the face of Nazi-fascism. Knowledge that was not lacking, for example, ad Hannah Arendt no The banality of evil invokes the study of unarmed resistance of the Danish people to the Nazi occupation in all political science faculties, “to give an idea of ​​the enormous power of nonviolence, even if the adversary is violent and has infinitely superior means”. The only resistance in Europe, the Danish one, capable of saving almost all citizens of Jewish origin from the concentration camps.

See also Ukraine, Elly Schlein: “Support for Kiev and the search for peace are not contradictory. We need strong diplomatic protagonism from Europe”

Again, the knowledge of civil interventions that since the war in the Balkans have proposed the constitution of European Civil Peace Corps: with a counter-factual history experiment, one can imagine what could have happened in the regions of Donbass if, starting from 2014, an International Civil Peace Corps had been sent capable of interposing, mediating, reconciling communities, overseeing the application of the Minsk agreements, however punctually disregarded by supplying, among other things, military systems to Russia and Ukraine. And again, the knowledge of the conscientious objectors that thousands in Russia and Ukraine refuse to enlist and for this they are persecuted by their respective governments, as recalled by the young Ukrainian, Russian and Belarusian activists recently invited by the Nonviolent Movement in Italy, asking for support from those who refuse weapons, not from those who ask for them (azionenonviolenta.it2 March).

These are some of the knowledge that Ercolani proves he disregards, inappropriately evoking the decision of Dietrich Bonhoeffer to actively participate in the conspiracy against Adolf Hitler to prepare the attack, for which he was hanged. Beyond proposing the classic propaganda mechanism of reduction to Hitler of the enemy, here is another element that escapes Ercolani: the theologian Bonhoeffer has not delegated others to kill in his place – as Western governments do by continuing to send weapons to Ukraine and as claimed by the president Zelensky – but he acted and personally paid for his choice. Maintaining faith in the personal responsibility at the foundation of one’s actions. It is the primary rule of nonviolence.

The question, therefore, is not – as Ercolani would like to reduce it – whether “we can afford not to support Ukraine and therefore leave the field open to Putin”, but how we intend to bring the Russian and Ukrainian governments (but also the actors behind the scenes, such as the United States, the EU and the Nato) to the negotiation. Or do we want to continue to leave the field free, to use Ercolani’s words, to the “war supporters of our house”?

* analyst, Observatory on small arms

** philosopher, Nonviolent Movement