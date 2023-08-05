Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Tanker with Maritime Drone in Escalating Conflict

Title: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Ships in Escalating Conflict

Subtitle: Russian Tanker Attacked, Ukraine Vows More Strikes on Ships and Crimean Bridge

In a recent development in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, a Russian oil tanker was struck by a maritime drone. This attack is part of a larger Ukrainian military campaign to target Russian assets both at sea and in the air. The Russian-flagged ship, named Sig, was hit by a drone carrying 450 kilograms (992 pounds) of TNT. The impact resulted in a hole in the engine room, causing the crew to battle water ingress. However, Russian authorities confirmed that no casualties were reported, and the tanker was not carrying oil at the time.

Contradicting Russian claims, Ukrainian officials revealed that some crew members were injured, and the tanker was transporting fuel for the Russian military. As there is currently no independent verification of these claims, the true extent of the damage remains uncertain.

Interestingly, this attack on the Sig occurred hours after Ukrainian maritime drones targeted a major naval base in Novorossiysk, severely damaging a Russian amphibious landing ship. Furthermore, Ukraine has recently intensified its use of unmanned aerial vehicles, even striking targets inside Russian territory, including Moscow.

According to a source from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the attack on the tanker was a joint operation with the Navy. In a bold statement, Ukraine has vowed to continue attacks with maritime drones, asserting that these operations are legal as they occur in Ukrainian territorial waters.

Unsurprisingly, Russia condemned the attack and promised a retaliatory response. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson referred to the attack as a “barbaric action,” expressing determination to punish those responsible. The Russian government called for Western countries and international organizations to condemn the attack, emphasizing the perceived threat to both crew members’ lives and the environment.

The significance of the Kerch Strait, which connects the Crimean peninsula to mainland Russia, cannot be overstated. Since Russia’s controversial annexation of Crimea in 2014, the Kremlin has invested billions of dollars into connecting Crimea and Russia with the construction of the Kerch Bridge. This symbolic link has faced numerous attacks over the years, with Friday’s attack being among the largest so far. In addition to targeting the tanker and the naval base, Ukrainian drones also attacked an oil storage facility in Feodosia, culminating in the downing of ten UAVs by Russian forces.

Ukrainian authorities assert that they will persist in attacking the bridge and ships sailing in Ukrainian territorial waters, even if they are controlled by Russia. Consequently, the Ukrainian State Hydrological Service has warned against using several Russian ports due to the ongoing conflict.

The usage of maritime drones by Ukraine marks a significant shift, indicating both a boost in morale and a tactical advantage. As Ukrainian forces continue their counteroffensive on land, Kyiv benefits from leveraging domestically engineered technology at sea.

As the conflict escalates, the international community closely monitors the situation, hoping for a peaceful resolution to the tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

Note: The authenticity of the claims made by both Ukraine and Russia has not been independently verified at the time of writing.

