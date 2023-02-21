In this place the Russian troops with a blitz tried to occupy the airport 20 km from Kiev, but the Ukrainian army managed to stop Putin’s men

At the dawn of February 24, 2022 the battle of Hostomel started the war in Ukraine.

In this place the Russian troops with a blitz they tried to occupy the airport which is located 20 km from Kiev, to then reach the capital and overthrow the government of Zelensky.

This was not the case, and precisely in Hostomel the Ukrainian military managed to inflict heavy losses on the Russians blocking Putin’s plan

(Lorenzo Cremonesi, sent to Hostomel)