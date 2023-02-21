Home World Ukraine, the battle of Hostomel at dawn on February 24, 2022 which started the war – Corriere TV
World

Ukraine, the battle of Hostomel at dawn on February 24, 2022 which started the war – Corriere TV

by admin
Ukraine, the battle of Hostomel at dawn on February 24, 2022 which started the war – Corriere TV

In this place the Russian troops with a blitz tried to occupy the airport 20 km from Kiev, but the Ukrainian army managed to stop Putin’s men

At the dawn of February 24, 2022 the battle of Hostomel started the war in Ukraine.

In this place the Russian troops with a blitz they tried to occupy the airport which is located 20 km from Kiev, to then reach the capital and overthrow the government of Zelensky.

This was not the case, and precisely in Hostomel the Ukrainian military managed to inflict heavy losses on the Russians blocking Putin’s plan

(Lorenzo Cremonesi, sent to Hostomel)

Feb 21, 2023 – Updated Feb 21, 2023, 12:57pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Ukraine latest news. Kiev accuses: the Russians have kidnapped mayors of Kherson oblast

You may also like

The rock band Guns N’ Roses will perform...

Zelensky: Franco-Russian dialogue is a waste of time

Palermo: Cervello hospital emergency room, Cisl Fp: “First...

Climate change: mangroves are also at risk

Chinese representative calls on the international community to...

George Ruffolo. A memory of Ugo Intini –...

Lessons from the movie Nightmare Alley ~ Badalfohmoh

The moment of witnessing the miracle, the third...

KOŠTAN’S MOTHER AND IVAN’S SISTER-IN-LAW TEST THEIR CULINARY...

Eva Martin “What I couldn’t tell myself” (2023)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy