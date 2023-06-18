Ukraine, the battles between the woods and hills of the South are fundamental: but Kiev must reach the plain to head towards Mariupol

On the southern front dell’Ukrainethe new phase of the war, characterized by the forces of the general Valery Zaluzhny mainly offensive and no longer just defensive, takes place in a precise geographical region, on the border between the heights of the Donetsk and the plain of black sea. And it is precisely this particular morphological feature of the territory that makes the battles taking place in the southern part of Ukraine a potential turning point for Kiev’s counter-offensive towards Mariupol and other southern cities. A strategy which, however, has to deal with the time factor: must bring results before the end of dry season.

The flat area is extended between Odessa, Mykolaiv, Kherson , Zaporizhzhia, Melitopol and the southern part of Donetsk Oblast (that of Mariupol) and is part of the depression of the Black Sea. The battles of these days are therefore taking place on a front of little more than 150 kilometerswith several “hot” spots where the two parties are in direct contact, at a distance of 90 kilometers from the coast, in an area that presents hilly features, despite being at an altitude of less than 200 meters. In short, an area in the plain “by right” but in the hills “in fact”. Here we find an alternation of long and narrow hills, interspersed with alluvial valleys excavated by small streams, sometimes now dry. This band lasts for two thirds of the distance between the front line and the coast: about 30 kilometers away from the Sea of ​​Azov (the inland sea bordered by Mariupol e Berdiansk) becomes a real plain, located a few meters above sea level, which declines as it approaches the coast, with many areas even placed in depressions up to five meters below sea level. Here, all this gives the measure of the war that is underway now and allows us to understand why the Kremlin is taking between here and Bakhmut 90% of the forces present in Ukraine in a huge effort of containment from the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

First, we must start from what was said by Evgeny Prigozhinone who does everything to make Moscow hate him but the only one who, in the Russia of 2023, seems to know at a higher level of war tactics and operations: for months the Russian armed forces spent an incredible amount of human and material resources to occupy inhabited centers – in the end, often reduced only to piles of rubble – and today they are barricaded in almost all the villages. For their part, the Ukrainians today are trying to recover positions not by assaulting villages to be liberated but by concentrating their efforts on acquiring tactically advantageous positions, such as precisely the heights behind the coastal plain of the Sea of ​​Azov. And it is precisely for the control of these “tactical heights” been fighting for two weeks. The troops of Kiev “test” the enemy’s defenses and, once the Ukrainians have positioned themselves on the “flanks” of the small towns occupied by the Russians, they often find themselves faced with two scenarios: either the troops of Kremlin they prefer to withdraw instead of being surrounded by putting themselves in positions that are easier to defend and which the Ukrainians will have to “test” or they spend huge human and material resources to reconquer these heights and not be crushed. This series of battles, made up of a myriad of clashes often lasting a few hours with squads of soldiers covered by a single tank in contact with the enemy, are not decisive for the final victory but for the conquest of enough territory in this band to create, through the liberated territory, a safe passage and logistically convenient between the Ukraine still controlled by Kiev and the coastal plain. If the Ukrainians succeed in “punching” the wall of troops placed by the Kremlin in defense of Melitopol, Berdiansk and Mariupol in the warm months, they will emerge behind the Russians barricaded in the band itself and will transform an advantage, the control of inhabited centers and tactical heights, in a disadvantage, with the men of Shoigu e Gerasimov which will risk remaining ensconced in that verdant territory made up of groves planted in recent decades and agricultural fields, but devoid of arteries for logistics. In short, once you reach the plain, a bit like when the allies broke through Gothic line or the Austro-Germans came down from Caporettothey will find themselves facing a territory rapidly declining towards the sea and they will only have to worry that their logistics will not enter a crisis.

It is worth emphasizing that the distance between the current front line and the coast is less than a hundred kilometers and this depth should not prevent an attack in the direction of either city. Furthermore, it is doubtful whether the Russians will defend any of these urban centers from within and for long, not being prepared for the urban warfare playing the part of defenders: after all, they quit Kherson well before it was clamped in pincers.

To prevent all this, the Russians must defend every grove, every hill and every village, regardless of losses: both if they manage to parry the blow or if they lose the territory between the Crimea and the Donbass they will have to mobilize others again reservists in the next months. Many corps and battalions have already been reconstituted more than ten times.

To achieve their goals, the Ukrainians will have to increasingly employ the “treasure” of dozens of battalions trained by the Western bloc and often armed like the countries of the Nato: what we are witnessing in these weeks are battles in which Moscow tries to prevent or repel the attacks of Zaluzhny’s troops with the bulk of its forces, while Kiev tries to get to know better and weaken its opponent having not yet fielded even a third of its potential. The words of the British general come to mind Oliver Leeseat the time of the clashes between the Nazi-fascists and allies along the Gothic Line, on the importance of doing the last jump rapidly moving “an army of immense strength and explosive power” to break through the enemy’s defences, a goal to be achieved by taking advantage of the hot and dry months: afterwards, paraphrasing the words of Harold Alexander“patriots will have to face a new enemy, the winter”. Which will not allow you to cross hills, woods and alluvial valleys so easily.