It was obvious that it wouldn’t have been a peaceful Christmas, now we can say that it wasn’t even a Christmas of truce. The unilateral truce announced by Moscow for the Orthodox Christmas was in fact broken by raids and mutual accusations. The Kremlin assures that it has observed the ceasefire despite the Ukrainian violations. Kiev accuses Russians of killing two civilians in Donetsk in the past 24 hours. According to the Ukrainian 007, Putin is ready to order the mobilization of as many as 500,000 conscripts in January in addition to the 300,000 recalled in October.

Celebrations in the atmosphere of war

In this gloomy atmosphere, the celebrations of the first Orthodox Christmas in wartime took place, both in Moscow and in Kiev. Putin attended midnight mass alone in the Kremlin’s Annunciation Cathedral, breaking the tradition of attending the liturgy in public. The tsar thanked the Russian Church and its organizations for «support for soldiers» at the front. While Patriarch Kirill relaunched the thesis that Russians and Ukrainians are a “single people” of a “great nation from the White Sea to the Black Sea”. In Kiev, hundreds of faithful took part in a historic celebration in the Monastery of the Caves, which recently passed to the independent Ukrainian Church after being under the jurisdiction of the Moscow Patriarchate.

The aid front in Kiev

In short: the war in Ukraine continues, beyond the ephemeral ceasefires. A difficult winter is expected and the White House has just announced more military aid to Kiev for three billion euros; Germany will send the Marder tanks and the Patriot missile system, France the Amx-10 RC battle tanks and Italy is also preparing to do its part with the sixth decree – the first from the Meloni Government – which could see the light in the coming weeks. The issue was discussed by the American national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Francesco Talò, the diplomatic adviser to the Italian premier Giorgia Meloni. The point will be made at the next meeting of the Ukrainian defense contact group (the so-called “Ramstein format”, which is attended by about 50 “donor” countries), scheduled for next January 20th. Equipping Kiev with an anti-missile shield is being considered.

Zelensky sanctions celebrities and priests

On Ukrainian soil, a symbolic but not too much gesture was made by President Volodymyr Zelensky who, precisely on the occasion of Christmas, signed a decree for the application of economic sanctions against 119 Russian celebrities who supported the war. Local media reported it, adding that the list concerns Russian singers, actors and TV personalities. Zelensky then stripped the citizenship of 13 priests for “pro-Russian propaganda”, sparking protests in Moscow. The Ukrainian president reiterated that “the truce is false”, there will be peace “only when the Russians are expelled”.

Towards a Nuremberg for crimes in Ukraine

The war in progress but we also think about the “history” that will have to be written after the war. The international community, with the end of hostilities still not in sight on the horizon, is attempting a new acceleration on a central theme of the war, that of the crimes perpetrated by Moscow. The idea is to convene an international conference on war crimes in Ukraine, to be held in March, shortly after the first anniversary of the conflict that has rocked Europe. The London initiative meets what the EU tried to put on the table, as early as the end of 2022: on the one hand the establishment of a “Nuremberg” for Ukraine and on the other a legal scheme that allows in Brussels to confiscate frozen Russian assets. The meeting to be held in March at Lancaster House will be chaired by British Deputy Prime Minister – and Secretary of State for Justice – Dominic Raab and Dutch Minister for Justice and Security Dilan Yeşilgoz-Zegerius.