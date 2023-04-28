Ukraine, the coldness of Moscow and the caution of Washington: who (didn’t) like the phone call between Zelensky and Xi Jinping

The sudden news of the phone call between Xi Jinping e Volodymyr Zelensky has brought down the ice in some of the most important chancelleries in the world. The communist president’s gesture was hoped for, at least in words, by everyone, but in the end many of the reactions of the subjects involved in the conflict in Ukraine they have been, at best, cautiously positive. If a Washington they specified that they had not been informed, even though they considered Beijing’s step “positive” (with reserve), since Kremlin came a very cold response: “It is a sovereign matter between two States, it doesn’t concern us“.

The reason must be sought behind the declarations of the two parties circulated after the long-awaited and repeatedly invoked phone call not only by Zelensky. “Mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is the political foundation of bilateral ties – the Chinese president told his Ukrainian counterpart – China‘s willingness to develop its relations with Ukraine is consistent and clear. Regardless of how the international situation changes, China is willing to work with Ukraine to carry forward a mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries”. Clear words that take up a concept as dear to Beijing as it is problematic in its relations with Mosca: that of territorial integrity. If the People’s Republic is increasingly shifting its attention to the situation of Taiwanover which it claims its sovereignty, this conflicts with the decision of Vladimir Putin to invade an independent state like the Ukraine with its tanks. The divergence between the two powers on this point had already emerged when China presented its own principles for a lasting peacein which he had included, among 12 points listed, precisely the respect for territorial integrity.

This new rapprochement between Beijing and Kiev worries the Russian establishment a lot “friendship without limits” and the support, at least economic, of the Asian giant has based a good part of its strategy in the Ukrainian conflict. In case the Dragon decides to reduce the effort in favor of Moscow, the Federation’s prospects in the Ukrainian conflict would certainly be reduced. The phone call “is a important step that China has done to promote a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine and demonstrates once again the consistent position of China in promoting peace and talks – the Chinese foreign minister pointed out again Qin Gang – No matter how complicated it is, a crisis must be resolved through i negotiations“. And he then added another element that could further worry Moscow: China and the countries of theCentral Asiaa former Russian ‘fiefdom’, “have similar opinions and positions on the Ukrainian crisis. We are willing to continue working together with all parties to build consensus and solicit the international community with a view to forming the greatest common denominator for resolving the Ukrainian crisis.”

After almost 24 hours of silence, it is the spokesman for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskovwho, speaking to journalists, gives an idea of ​​how the latest news was received in the Russian capital: “During his visit to Moscow last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping did not discuss with Russia’s Vladimir Putin a return of the Ukraine to full sovereignty over its territory in the borders of 1991“he said adding that Russia welcomes any event that may bring the achievement of peace in Ukraine and the achievement of the goals of what it calls the special military operation. And she then glossed over the topics of the talks saying that it is about “a sovereign issue for each country, object of their bilateral dialogue”.

While give United Nationsfrom the Germania and even fromItalia there have been more or less decisive signs of satisfaction with the conversation between Xi Jinping and Zelensky, the other great guest at the Ukrainian table, the United Statesit simply has invited to calm. On the other hand, the idea that China is able to gain credit in the eyes of Kiev, perhaps even snatching important concessions on reconstructionand likewise maintain a role of ensures compared to Russia it relegates Washington to the background. All with a view to that new multipolar world order which represents Beijing’s real goal. Just listen to the words of the National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby, to understand the coldness with which the news was received. An atmosphere that in certain passages recalls what one breathes in Moscow: “The United States they were not warned in advance of the phone call between Xi Jinping and Volodymyr Zelensky. It was the decision of two sovereign leaders”.

The White House he did however know that he had “welcomed” the phone call, given that they themselves had been calling for it “for some time”. Despite that, calls for caution on the possibility that it could lead to “some sort of significant movement or plan for peace. We welcome the news of the phone call, we think it’s a good thing – Kirby added – We have been saying for some time that it is important that President Xi and Chinese officials can take advantage of the Ukrainian perspective on this illegal and non-illegal Russian invasion provoked. Whether it will lead to any sort of significant peace movement, whether it’s plan or proposal, I don’t think we can know at the moment.” It’s up to Beijing to convince all sides.

Twitter: @GianniRosini