Ukraine, the enemy October and the continuous need for ammunition: the Kiev counter-offensive between ambitions and battlefield

“It’s hard to expect that counteroffensive be quick, since the Russians have had time to prepare echeloned defense lines. The strategy of Ukraine it is not filling the enemy’s positions with the bodies of one’s soldiers, but defeating them tactically. Yes, each of us would like that counteroffensive was faster, but soldiers’ lives are priceless. Especially since the result what matters is that in the end”. This is what the former civilian and military head of the oblast says Luhansk, Serhiy Haydaywho also added that “the important thing will be to get the result by October because then the rains they will make the muddy ground and the vehicles will not be able to move efficiently”.

Above all, Hayday described – from the inside – what i Ukrainian leaders consider a victory on the field to be achieved by the first part of autumn: prevent ai Russians to take control of the region Luhansk in the entirety of its administrative boundaries, liberate the city of Melitopol in the south of the oblast of Zaporizhzhiatake control of the isthmus of Chongar – the main link between the Crimea and the continent – ​​or at least keep it permanently under fire of the artillery and ultimately inflicting serious damage to the bridge’s rail bushing Crimea, the one used by the armed forces. Thus, the Ukrainian politician puts us in a position – without telling us – to take the measurements of the physical space that Ukrainians will necessarily have to liberate to achieve these results; corresponds to the surface on which they will have to engage most in fighting to obtain strategic results: the territory we are talking about is the one between the front line that goes from Company a Robotyne e Verbove -to the north- and the towns of Knob e Chernihivka – in the south – a parallelepiped less than thirty kilometers deep and based on the only railway line between the Russian-occupied territories in southern Ukraine and Russia itself, through the Oblast of Donetsk. Once this is cut connection railwaywith the Russian military moving almost exclusively by rail, everything that the Russia he occupied in the southwestern part of Ukraine will be cut off from supplies: the occupying troops of Mosca stationed at Melitopol will find themselves with a logistics of more than one hundred kilometers, those a Nova Khakovka more than triple: unsustainable. But what is missing from the Ukrainians to achieve the objectives of the counteroffensive? Were they really bogged down behind mine barriers? Minefields don’t stop attacks – the soldiers entrenched behind them do. And these need constant supplies – especially for the artillery – of morale and functioning commands. The story of the “dismissal” of the general Ivan Popovcommander of the 58th Army of the Southern Military District engaged just a Zaporizhzhiashows that beyond the minefields things are not going as well as certain unthought-out analyzes would have us believe: “I have called all things by their name – he would have said on Telegram the same senior officer-, I focused attention on the most important tragedy of our war: i big limits of our counter battery fire, the lack of reconnaissance tools as well as the enormous mass of dead and wounded of our brothers due to the enemy’s artillery”.

But how does all of this answer the question asked by many Westerners and others about the apparently long duration of the counter-offensive that began six weeks ago? The fact is that Ukraine has much broader ambitions than the achievements indicated by Hayday: the same former governor of Luhansk points to the “reaching of the 1991 border” as a strategic goal. To do this, one is not enough campagna four months and it makes no sense to “burn” what is currently the strongest army d’Europa to then, during the winter or in the spring, find themselves again on the attack with the Russians. In this logic, “the Crimea it is also important to shake up the position of the same Putin, because in case of release of the peninsulathe Russian regime will be greatly shaken” since it will have nothing to “sell” as a conquest of Russian public opinion. In such a context, the counteroffensive in progress forces the Russia to squeeze the “treasure” of the citizens forcibly mobilized last autumn: the artillery campaign currently implemented by Kiev it not only aims to hit as many depots and bases as possible, but also to “flush out” reserves, forcing Russian officers to “spend” reserves at an increasing pace that is not sustainable in the short to medium term. Not by chance, Haiday believes that the Ukraine has a clear need in terms of supplies from the West capable of “accelerate” the conclusion of the battle: “Shells, shells and more shells, for all types of artillery. This is vital now: the artillery allows you to grind the minefields and fortifications of the Russians. Immediately after, the importance comes air defense: close the sky about Ukraine it is a strategic objective of the defense”. Yep, i supplies westerners I’m not a data of the problembut with their increase or decrease they impact on the war: this explains the sagging of the counteroffensive of 2022 in the winter. It makes little sense, therefore, to say that the Ukraine it has already employed 10, 20 or 30 percent of the means, without also saying that it has not yet employed even half of the troops, precisely because of that caution mentioned above. In short, 10 or 20 percent of a third in the end is not a big number considering that, on the other hand, the Russian losses are much greater.

But are things really going slow? If one overlaps the Chronicles of 2022 to those of 2023 not exactly: between June and August the information on deadly shots of Himars who cornered the logistics and above all the nerves of the Russian troops to the point that, when on 6 September the attack suddenly started in the region of Kharkiv the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, it had at least five times the strength of the Russians on that front. Then as now, the Ukrainian military leaders had “saved” troops for an unexpected and unpredictable attack. Back then, the Russians were bled dry: they had burned their forces in the battles of KievMykolaiv, Severodonetsk and Mariupol. Now, they had the “cure Surovik too”, the general – friend of Prigozhin and disgraced – who fashioned an effective defense system around hundreds of thousands of poorly trained mobilizers.

This time, however, it seems unlikely that a surprise attack will come from the parts of Kharkiv: not surprising, being the choices of the general chief of staff Valery Zaluzhny cautious, not even the conservative target set for the region of Luhansk and indicated by Hayday in preventing the Russians from occupying its administrative borders. Sign that realistically a Kiev consider it more difficult to sever the logistical links between this part of the occupied territories – including the northeastern portion of the Kharkiv oblast – surrounded by the Russian Federation and easier to supply for Mosca. It is easier to do it in the south, being able to cross the Crimea and with that Putin himself.