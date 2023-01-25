LONDON. Unfortunately, the two British humanitarian volunteers died, Christopher Parry e Andrew Bagshaw aged 28 and 48, disappeared in Ukraine in early January, in the Soledar area, near Bakhmut, where in recent weeks a strategic and bloody battle was fought between soldiers from Kiev and the Russians, supported by the militias
See also A huge human face appeared over the Tokyo Olympic stadium: 6-story netizens exclaimed that it was too horrible-Olympics, Tokyo—Quick Technology (Media of Drivehome)—Technology changes the future