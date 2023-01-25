Home World Ukraine, the Foreign Office confirms the death of the two British volunteers
World

Ukraine, the Foreign Office confirms the death of the two British volunteers

by admin
Ukraine, the Foreign Office confirms the death of the two British volunteers

LONDON. Unfortunately, the two British humanitarian volunteers died, Christopher Parry e Andrew Bagshaw aged 28 and 48, disappeared in Ukraine in early January, in the Soledar area, near Bakhmut, where in recent weeks a strategic and bloody battle was fought between soldiers from Kiev and the Russians, supported by the militias

See also  A huge human face appeared over the Tokyo Olympic stadium: 6-story netizens exclaimed that it was too horrible-Olympics, Tokyo—Quick Technology (Media of Drivehome)—Technology changes the future

You may also like

New Zealand prime minister Chris Hipkins swears in,...

Message for the 57th World Social Communication Day:...

The hoax in the Atlantic of the Russian...

ǹ֧ ѣֻluo–

[Short Message]White House chief of staff resigns rumors...

Harry after the book Spare regrets. Meghan: ‘I...

Narcos, trial in the US of the shy...

Spring Festival Gala goes overseas to show Chinese...

Bay Area families raise chickens in backyard to...

Usa, political-military cover for Germany and allies

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy