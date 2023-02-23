Attack the military leaders of Mosca and asks the Russians to put pressure on just one thing to get to the front: ammunition. Evgheny Prigozhinfounder of the Russian mercenary group Wagner who is fighting in Ukraine but also in Syria and in several African countriescontinues to hammer against the manager of Defence – whom he has been accusing for a few days of “high treason” – and of wanting to destroy his men, leaving them without bullets. Today the ex-con originally from St.Pietroburgo – at the head of an empire that ranges from catering services to schools to military to mercenaries engaged in Ukraine – calls on every Russian to pressure the military to share their ammunition with his men. “If everyone on his level would just say ‘Give the ammunition to the Wagner‘, as is already the case on social media, we would have taken an important step,” he wrote on Telegram. “We will force them to give us ammunition,” she added. For days Prigozhin attacks the defense minister Sergei Shoigu saying he was ‘no longer supplying them and his military is suffering huge losses’. And she accused him of being a’traitor‘. According to US National Security Council more than 30 thousand mercenaries of the Wagnerat the forefront of the battle of the Donbass, were injured or killed during the conflict in Ukraine. Of these, nine thousand were killed in action, half of them since mid-December. Wagnerthe spokesman continued John Kirby, he treats his recruits like “cannon fodder, literally throwing them into the meat grinder, without a second thought”. The group, he continued, “continues to rely heavily on inmates in its offensive for Bakhmutand there are no signs that this trend has changed.”

Shoigu accused of working “for the enemy” – Already two days ago Prigozhin had publicly exacerbated the confrontation with the Ministry of Defense of Russia due to the suspension of ammunition supplies to his mercenaries, which is why – he claims – his fighters are suffering huge losses. “Who should I apologize to? Whom do I have to obey now that my boys are dying twice as many as before? Today, twice as many fighters from the Wagner organization and other units are killed every day, and we cannot protect them due to the total lack of ammunition,” Prigozhin said. Also, while not directly naming him, he accused Shoigu to work for the enemy, and also mentioned the vacation of the minister’s daughter a Dubai: “Those who prevent us from winning this war work directly for the enemy. They are helping the enemy break Russia’s back. You have breakfast, lunch and dinner on golden dishes and send your daughters, grandchildren and friends to rest in Dubai, without hesitating, the moment a Russian soldier is dying at the front, I ask you to give us ammunition,” he said. underlined Prigozhin.

Prigozhin e Ramzan Kadyrovleader of the Chechnya, for some time they have not spared criticism of the political and military leaders, strengthened by the often decisive support that their troops have given to the regular army. From figures accustomed to working in the shadows, Prigozhin e Kadyrov they increasingly took on the traits of public figures (the first admitting for the first time that he was the founder of Wagner) and placing themselves at the head of the many nationalists disappointed by the progress of the conflict. So much so that some are beginning to think that they may also have political ambitions. All this happens in the absence of an effective one democratic oppositionthanks to the further crackdown imposed by the authorities with the launch of the so-called ‘special military operation’.