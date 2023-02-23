The immediate effects on our safety of war in Ukraine? “They have reverberated once again upon the sea and are the impressive rise of the numbers of the Russian fleet in the Mediterranean and in the Black Sea to a level not seen even in the days of the Cold War”. This was explained by the Chief of Staff of the Navy, enrico credendino, during the hearing before the Defense Commission of the Chamber. “The number of Russian ships in the Mediterranean has increased, a high number which it is not a direct threat to the national territory but greatly increases the tension. Russians have a aggressive attitude which was not usual in the Mediterranean and was previously only evident in the Baltic. The risk of an accident is possible and when there is an accident of this nature you never know where it could end up”.