Home World Ukraine, the head of the Italian Navy: “Never so many Russian ships in the Mediterranean. There is the risk of accidents and then we don’t know where we’ll end up”
World

Ukraine, the head of the Italian Navy: “Never so many Russian ships in the Mediterranean. There is the risk of accidents and then we don’t know where we’ll end up”

by admin
Ukraine, the head of the Italian Navy: “Never so many Russian ships in the Mediterranean. There is the risk of accidents and then we don’t know where we’ll end up”

The immediate effects on our safety of war in Ukraine? “They have reverberated once again upon the sea and are the impressive rise of the numbers of the Russian fleet in the Mediterranean and in the Black Sea to a level not seen even in the days of the Cold War”. This was explained by the Chief of Staff of the Navy, enrico credendino, during the hearing before the Defense Commission of the Chamber. “The number of Russian ships in the Mediterranean has increased, a high number which it is not a direct threat to the national territory but greatly increases the tension. Russians have a aggressive attitude which was not usual in the Mediterranean and was previously only evident in the Baltic. The risk of an accident is possible and when there is an accident of this nature you never know where it could end up”.

Previous Article

The Transnistrian node, now Moscow accuses: “Ukraine is preparing our false invasion”

Next article

Ukraine, Russia’s weakness is clear. This is why we are more interested in belonging to NATO

next

See also  Texas, Joe and Jill Biden's pain in the school of slaughter. The families of the victims: "It's time to do something"

You may also like

Dušan Vukadinović on messages published by Saša Popović...

Vanja MIlinković Savić dunk | Sports

How to take multiple exposure photos.

Webb Space Telescope discovers galaxies that “should not...

How to make photos with the digital Cross...

Jonatan Leandoer96, critic of his album Sugar World...

TIM is giving away 50 GB per month...

Turkey’s crackdown on media that criticized the government...

Viewing the world·American train derailment | The US...

In the United States there is talk of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy