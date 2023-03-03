According to the founder of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Evgeny PrigozhinRussian forces have virtually surrounded the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut: in a video speech invited the president of Ukraine Volodymir Zelensky to evacuate the elderly and children. The Russian media report it. According to Ria Novosti, he called on the Ukrainian authorities to give the Armed Forces of Ukraine the opportunity to leave the city. A bloody battle has been raging in Bakhmut for weeks, waged practically house to house.