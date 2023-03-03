Home World Ukraine, the head of Wagner to Zelensky: “Bakhmut is surrounded, have children and the elderly evacuated”. The video message
World

Ukraine, the head of Wagner to Zelensky: “Bakhmut is surrounded, have children and the elderly evacuated”. The video message

by admin
Ukraine, the head of Wagner to Zelensky: “Bakhmut is surrounded, have children and the elderly evacuated”. The video message

According to the founder of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Evgeny PrigozhinRussian forces have virtually surrounded the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut: in a video speech invited the president of Ukraine Volodymir Zelensky to evacuate the elderly and children. The Russian media report it. According to Ria Novosti, he called on the Ukrainian authorities to give the Armed Forces of Ukraine the opportunity to leave the city. A bloody battle has been raging in Bakhmut for weeks, waged practically house to house.

The article Ukraine, the head of Wagner to Zelensky: “Bakhmut is surrounded, have the children and the elderly evacuated”. The video message comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

See also  Moody's more optimistic on Italy and the Eurozone: GDP estimates on the rise, the energy alarm is back

You may also like

The leader of the opposition in Cambodia has...

«Serious video, but very educational»- TV Courier

Belarus has sentenced 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner...

PARKINGMYCAR / Andrea Mazzoni: ‘Increasingly greener cities with...

How it tries to lead the charge to...

F-35 fighter jet engine has problems, the U.S....

Los Manises, review of their album All are...

Milan, Pioli: ‘De Ketelaere has been with Fiorentina...

The first law against drag queen shows in...

Symposium on encyclical “Peace in World” to be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy