KRAMATORSK – Il commander of the Wagner announces the Ukrainian counter-offensive, which according to him is imminent. End of March, beginning of April, Yevgeny Prigozhin writes in an open letter to Russian Defense Minister Shoigu. “Right now we are controlling 70 percent of Bakhmut, and from the information I have the enemy is preparing a full-scale attack, and will try to split the Wagner group from the rest of the Russian army.”