Home World Ukraine, the history that forces geography
World

Ukraine, the history that forces geography

by admin
Ukraine, the history that forces geography

Foto di Natalia Kolesnikova/Afp

The choice was made, he says, but by whom? The choice of a leader alone in command. The choice of a ghost people. The military awaits the annexation ceremony in Red Square. The purple sign that some workers are setting up enumerates the four regions that will be incorporated. Just below, followed by an exclamation point, in a more full-bodied font, the word Russia.

An area of ​​107 thousand square kilometers changes boundaries with a signature, a simple signature on a sheet. It makes no noise. Certainly less than the applause of an immense crowd: are they convinced? of convicts? Certainly less than the notes of a concert that celebrates the day when the so-called History forces geography. He modifies it, or he violates it. In any case, it distorts it. Without the course of rivers being deviated, nor the line of a mountain range. It is a fact of human geography. Or perhaps inhumane.

See also  The EU against Poland: sanctions because it does not respect the independence of judges

You may also like

U.S. reports third monkeypox death, CDC warns: Monkeypox...

Pakistan, arrest warrant for former premier Khan

Russia, rapper commits suicide in order not to...

Google Pixel 7 Pro UK pre-orders can get...

Brazil election: 3 reasons the world should care...

The Expedition 68 mission officially begins at the...

Pope receives members of the Confederation of Saint...

Uganda’s first healthcare worker dies of Ebola outbreak

Afghan women protest against the Hazara genocide

Pope urges end to profiteering from food on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy