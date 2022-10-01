MYKOLAIV – The blood-eating flies and the autumn wind remained to annoy these salt statues. Twenty-four bodies lie next to the railway where the train no longer passes. We do not know anything about them, what they were called, what their history was, what they dreamed of. I have been there for a week because no one had noticed. They were found yesterday near the village of Kurilovka, in the Kupyansk district: the area of ​​the Ukrainian counter-offensive to the east, so to speak.