Ukraine, the mayor of Zaporizhzhia: “We risk a disaster worse than Chernobyl. Requested demilitarized zone but non-constructive Russians”

“The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is so big that if something were to happen it would be much worse than Chernobyl.” To raise the alarm is the mayor of the city of ZaporizhzhiaAnatolii Kurtiev, in un’intervista all’Ansa. “I share Europe’s concerns about this danger. At the moment it is the greatest fear for our city“, explains. The city is less than 50 kilometers as the crow flies from the plant. “We know from various sources that the Russians have many weapons in the plant and of course it is unacceptable, anything can happen at any time”, he underlined, recalling that for months a “demilitarized zone” has been requested but that “the Russians are not constructive in dialogue”.

