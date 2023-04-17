Ukraine, the mercenaries of the Wagner group: “In Bakhmut we killed more than twenty children”

LEOPLE – The most atrocious stories emerge from the meat grinder of Bakhmut, a Ukrainian city in Donetsk close to capitulation. Two Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group, recruited in Federation prisons, told the Russian human rights organization, Gulag.net, that they had killed more than twenty Ukrainian teenagers and children, “even as young as five years old”. In Bakhmut, in fact, and in nearby Soledar, a small city reduced to rubble.