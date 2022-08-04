The Ukrainian nuclear power plant of Zaporozhzhia occupied by Russian forces, the largest in Europe, is “completely out of control”, says the director general of the IAEA, the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi. The international media reported it. “There is a catalog of things that should never happen in any nuclear power plant,” said Grossi, adding that “the situation is very fragile. Every nuclear safety principle has been violated in one way or another and we cannot allow this to continue. ‘

Very volatile situation

The director general of Aiea also stresses that “the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is really very volatile”. In the press conference at the UN Headquarters in New York, Grossi explained that going there “is very complex because it requires the cooperation of various actors, from Kiev but also from Russia, which occupies the power plant. It is a war zone, there are military operations ». “If there is an accident in Zaporizhzhia, it will not be the fault of a nuclear disaster, but we will only have to blame ourselves,” he stressed.