Home World Ukraine, the photo of the day
World

Ukraine, the photo of the day

by admin
Ukraine, the photo of the day

Volodymyr Vakulenko

The blue-eyed man shyly smiling in this photograph is named Volodymir Vakulenko. His body was found in a mass grave. He had been kidnapped from his home several months ago. A passionate supporter of the Ukrainian cause, he confided his anxieties and his hopes in a secret diary. A diary buried under a cherry tree. He was a writer, mostly publishing stories for children.

His wife recognized him from a tattoo on his arm. The DNA analysis has removed all doubts. A friend of his, after the discovery of Vakulenko’s body, dug under the cherry tree and showed the diary on social media. It was like saying: his body is there, lifeless, thrown into a mass grave, but her words survive.

The SNAPSHOTS OF WAR dossier

See also  EU-Turkey: Michel "sorry for the accident, it takes me away from sleep"

You may also like

success! “Traditional Chinese tea-making techniques and related customs”...

Tunisia, the triumph of harissa: from national sauce...

Continental phase of Synod: Asia focuses on identity...

Lady Diana’s ex-lover James Hewitt in Ukraine as...

The number of people mourning the Queen of...

James Hewitt, Lady Diana’s ex-lover and civilian volunteer...

Hengqin World Bay Area Forum｜”Report on the Development...

Usa, Democrats choose Hakeem Jeffries: he is the...

The EU proposes to member states to limit...

Estonia, here are the 2 euro coins dedicated...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy