

Volodymyr Vakulenko

The blue-eyed man shyly smiling in this photograph is named Volodymir Vakulenko. His body was found in a mass grave. He had been kidnapped from his home several months ago. A passionate supporter of the Ukrainian cause, he confided his anxieties and his hopes in a secret diary. A diary buried under a cherry tree. He was a writer, mostly publishing stories for children.

His wife recognized him from a tattoo on his arm. The DNA analysis has removed all doubts. A friend of his, after the discovery of Vakulenko’s body, dug under the cherry tree and showed the diary on social media. It was like saying: his body is there, lifeless, thrown into a mass grave, but her words survive.

The SNAPSHOTS OF WAR dossier