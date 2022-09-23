Home World Ukraine: the photo of the day [di Paolo Di Paolo]
World

Ukraine: the photo of the day [di Paolo Di Paolo]

by admin
Ukraine: the photo of the day [di Paolo Di Paolo]

Kharkiv, September 18, 2022. Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP

Our real capital is pain. Not oil. Not the gas. Pain. It is the only thing we constantly produce. But why doesn’t so much pain turn into freedom? I’m still looking for an answer. Is it really vain pain? “

Svetlana Aleksievic asks herself in a very intense little book just published by Adelphi, “A lost battle”. On another page she writes: “Women speak above all of what disappears, they say that in war everything is done nothing in an instant”.
As I look at the photo of Olga and Lidya, her sister-in-law, who meet to eat together in the liberated village of Troistke, I question their smile. Shy, almost restrained. They have a table set in front of them, almost festive. But they know about everything that’s gone. They know that an immense capital of pain weighs on their shoulders, and on the future time.

See also  The German epidemic has rebounded for ten consecutive days. Research predicts that the fourth wave of epidemics will break out in autumn | Germany | New crown pneumonia_sina news

You may also like

Tennis: at the Laver Cup a young man...

Russian hackers and Putin’s 007s against the backdrop...

Hong Kong adds 5990 cases and the epidemic...

Brazil, Lula now hopes to regain the presidency...

The EU is brewing a new round of...

China, life imprisonment for Sun Lijun: it is...

Fauci: The U.S. government “screwed” political factors to...

The Ukrainian government to Repubblica: “Does Berlusconi really...

Archbishop of Matera: Pope strengthens our path of...

The U.S. military’s new stealth strategic bomber is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy