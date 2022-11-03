

“/> Kiev (Photo by Ed Ram)



The day of the dead is always also a day of the living. On November 2, 2022, a man sits at a table in a club. It is dark inside and out. The latest missile attacks on the city of Kiev have caused power outages. The candle and the smartphone light make a soft glow. But the face of the girl at the bottom is also illuminated by the computer screen. The cold lights of digital technology. Invulnerable only in appearance.

The day of the dead is always also a day of the living – poorly illuminated, poorly illuminated. In any case, in search of some light, little light, a glare, a flash that does not leave all the space for the night. What then is already a cold night: because winter comes earlier in Kiev. Or he never left.