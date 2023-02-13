More than two thirds of Italian, French, English, German and American citizens are convinced that it is necessary support a nation when attacked by a foreign army. Equally strong is the conviction in the specific case ofRussian invasion of Ukraine. In particular, according to the majority of citizens, doing nothing would implicitly authorize aescalation russa with war actions in other countries of Europe or Asia.

To take into account the sentiment of the public opinion of 28 countries of the world towards the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, is a survey Ipsos Global Advisor of December 2022 reported by the newspaper Tomorrow on newsstands Sunday 12 February. However, this does not mean that there is full adherence to support policies whatever they are. Most citizens are against the direct involvement and military in the conflict. Germans are in the lead (75%), followed by Italians (73%), Americans (68%), British (64%) and French (58%). In particular, more than two thirds of the Italian interviewees are against both the sending of troops to NATO countries bordering Ukraine and direct intervention in the conflict, which is the least popular option by far, even in other countries.

Different speech for thesending weapons and military supplies: Italians (only 30% are in favour) and Germans (48%) are not warmed up by the issue, while 63% of the British, 54% of Americans and 52% of the French agree. It’s no better on the front of economic aid, given the internal difficulties of the other countries. And so 63% of Italians, 59% of Americans, 56% of Germans, 53% of French and 52% of English, think that because of the crisis their country cannot be afforded to financially support Ukraine. Instead, the refugeesespecially for three-quarters of British and Italians.

Finally on sanctions the positions are diversified: more than half of the British and Americans are in favor of a tightening up, while in Italy the idea is only liked by 42% of the population and in Germany by 50%. The only thing that everyone more or less agrees on is the restrictions on gas and oil more than half of the British, Americans and French agree, while Italians and Germans are below 50 percent.