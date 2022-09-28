Home World Ukraine, the Pope: “Sacrilegious aggression, I tried to talk to Putin”
World

Ukraine, the Pope: “Sacrilegious aggression, I tried to talk to Putin”

by admin
Ukraine, the Pope: “Sacrilegious aggression, I tried to talk to Putin”

Il Papa reveals the background of his unusual decision to visit the Russian ambassador at the beginning of the war in Ukraine: “I told the ambassador that I would like to speak with President Putin as long as he would leave me a small dialogue window”, he tells the Jesuits that he recently met in Kazakhstan in an interview now published by the Catholic Civilization. With the Russian authorities, Francis also intervened to ask for the exchange

See also  [Photos]California fire razed several people missing in historic town | Wildfire | Greenville | Gold Rush

You may also like

Ukrainian woman residing in Veneto dies in combat:...

Referendums in Ukraine, hardly anyone recognizes the vote,...

Hurricane Ian headed for Florida at 155mph. The...

The Nobel Peace Prize winner, Archbishop Carlos Filipe...

Referendums in Ukraine, hardly anyone recognizes the vote,...

Weakening Demand, China’s Industrial Profit Accelerates to Decline...

The miss of Myanmar defies the military, but...

‘Welcome to the motherland’: Russia welcomes referendum zone...

Nord Stream, pipeline sabotage: “Perhaps unusable forever”

Pyongyang launches two ballistic missiles on the eve...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy