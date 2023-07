KIEV – It’s a dirty mission but someone has to do it. Dirty and daring, perhaps the most daring at the moment for the Ukrainian armed forces: to cross the great river. Opening a gap in occupied land to launch the counter-offensive also in the Kherson region. With two bridges unusable (the Antonovskiy was blown up, the one at Nova Kakhovka damaged) and the bulk of Russian artillery trained on the riverbanks, it’s not exactly a boat trip.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook