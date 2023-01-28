Home World Ukraine, the return of the Azov. The founder of the battalion announces: on the field for Bakhmut
Ukraine, the return of the Azov. The founder of the battalion announces: on the field for Bakhmut

KIEV – Il Azov regiment shed its skin and return to where the front is warmer: to Bakhmut. Its founder, Andrei Biletskyannounced on Telegram that the formation most hated by the Kremlin – accused of having a neo-Nazi ideology, of atrocities and war crimes committed in 2014 and 2015 at the time of the battles with the separatists of Donbass – makes a qualitative leap in the organization chart of military organizations Ukrainians.

