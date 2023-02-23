For a region traditionally characterized by geopolitical stability like theCentral Asiathe Russian invasion of Ukraine that began exactly one year ago represented a watershed: the Russia she became an awkward and unpredictable partner overnight. A situation that has led at least some of the regional republics to begin a process of progressive distancing from Moscajust when instead the Kremlin has the need to strengthen the few friendships that level international they remain. A path inevitably bumpy, considering the great influence – political, military, economic, logistic – on which the Federation can still leverage.

The latest example in chronological order of the current trend, the issue relating to the so-called “Yurts of Invincibility”, humanitarian facilities installed a loofahKiev, Kharkiv and Lviv, behind which is a group of activists Kazachi. The initiative angered the authorities Russianfrustration to which the Kazakhistan he replied with a shrug. But it’s sincestart of the military operation that between Russia e Kazakhistan there are more or less implicit tensions. Astana for example she hastened, after recognition by Moscow of the breakaway republics of Donetsk e Luhansk, to declare that he does not consider the hypothesis that the Kazakh state could do the same on the agenda. A position that almost sparked a serious one diplomatic crisis when the Kazakh leader, Kassym-Jomart Tokayevreiterated this decision in front of Putin during the International Economic Summit of St.Pietroburgo of last June.

On the other hand for the Kazakhistan remaining neutral in the event of an annexation justified by reasons of ethnic affinity is a real necessity. The northern part of the Kazakhistanwhich borders the Russiahas always been a Russian-speaking area and in the past there have been references by prominent political figures to the possibility that Mosca may sooner or later think of setting its sights on it from a territorial point of view. After the start of the Russian invasion ofUkraineattention to integrity territorial teller was also underlined, surprisingly, by Xi Jinping: during his visit in Kazakhistan last September, the first trip abroad since the beginning of the pandemic, the leader Chinese has in fact declared the will to Beijing to support the government of Tokayev in the defense of safeguard of its territory. A clear warning sent to Kremlin.

The desire to remain as neutral as possible was also carried forward by theUzbekistan: Tashkent proceeded less sharply than before Astanabut with the parallel aim of avoiding any association with Russia in the eyes of the international community. The other three republics of the area have instead remained more neutral, generally having less room for maneuver and depending more on the Russia from an economic point of view. With one significant exception, although probably more related to the domestic sphere. In October, in fact, the leader of the Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmangave a speech during a summit between the Republics of the area and the Russiasaying in the face of Putin that Central Asian countries no longer want to be treated as if theUSSR. The embarrassment in the room was evident and the video of the event generated millions of views. This unexpected forward breakout by an iron ally of the Kremlin it was, rightly, read as an attempt by the Tajik leader to make his role weigh in order to obtain further economic concessionsmilitary and politics in a moment of great isolation of Mosca. Reading shareablebut which in any case must not overlook the great symbolic significance of such a clear statement issued in the presence of the tenant of the Kremlin.

The geopolitical repercussions with respect to the relationship with Mosca they also accompanied themselves to economic and social consequences significant onCentral Asia. The flight of hundreds of thousands of citizens of Russia from sanctions and from forced enlistment has for example caused a impact economic – then partially returned – on the fragile regional economies, due to the arrival in the area of ​​people with a much higher purchasing power than the Central Asian average. Always on economic front, the remittances that millions of Central Asian migrants send home from Russia’s major urban centers to find work plummeted at the onset of the Russian invasion. A trend which was then reversed but which made us fear the worst in terms of the stability of the regional social contexts.

With regard to Putin, il leader russo tried to strengthen their own relationships with Central Asian partners, entertaining dozens of meetings – physical or virtual – to reaffirm their own nearness to the region. In other cases the tenant of the Kremlin has instead opted for even more explicit messages – such as the temporary interruption of the flow of the pipeline which, passing from Russiaallows the Kazakhistan to export almost all of the oil destined for foreign trade. As if to say: an oscillation in relationships is contemplated, but a real breakup of the relationship would not be accepted and would lead to extreme countermeasures. In 2023, even if the conflict were to end in Ukrainehardly the relationships between Mosca and Central Asian capitals will return to a level similar to that experienced before February 24, 2022. Similarly, however, the Russia it is not a partner in Central Asia that can be dismissed lightly.