Ukraine, the solar panels stolen by the Russians between Kherson and Mykolaiev- Corriere TV

One of the stories to be told of the Russian occupation of southwestern Ukraine is the theft of solar panels, the theft of clean energy. In the video a large field of solar panels, there were 45,000, 75% (over 30,000 panels) were stolen by the Russians when they left the territory at the end of October. The plant had been lapped by rivers following the destruction of the Kherson dam. The areas of solar panels have been literally looted and plants taken to Russia. (Lorenzo Cremonesi, sent to Ukraine)

June 30, 2023 – Updated June 30, 2023, 9:08 PM

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

