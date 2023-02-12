Home World Ukraine, the story of captured Wagner mercenaries: “Suicide attacks, those who disobeyed had to dig their grave before being executed”
Ukraine, the story of captured Wagner mercenaries: “Suicide attacks, those who disobeyed had to dig their grave before being executed”

Ukraine, the story of captured Wagner mercenaries: “Suicide attacks, those who disobeyed had to dig their grave before being executed”

Two former fighters of the Wagner group captured in Ukraine told CNN about their time on the front with the group of mercenaries: in particular the attack on the village of Bilohorivka, which they compared to the advances during the First World War. ‘We were 90. Sixty died in that first offensive. Some were injured. If one group was unsuccessful, another was sent right away. If the second one wasn’t successful, they sent another group.’

“If you were injured, you had to get away alone, in any way possible, to a neutral place and if no one was around, give yourself first aid,” said the two, both married and with children, both recruits in jail. Disobeying the commanders’ orders resulted in lethal consequences: “A man was really scared, it was his first assault,” said one of the ex-soldiers.

“We’ve received orders to run forward. But the man hid under a tree and refused. The fact was reported to the command. He was taken 50 meters from the base and was made to dig his own grave before being shot »

