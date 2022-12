Bucha – “My name is Natalia Zaretska. I arrived in Bucha on April 20th. I’m a military psychologist. I specialize in isolation, situations of occupation, deprivation of liberty. When I arrived, I immediately understood that here 100% were cases within my competence”. The strong physical presence, the alert and smiling face, the competent but simple language immediately give a sense of relief compared to what is left outside the door .