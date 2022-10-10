Listen to the audio version of the article

«The bombings started at 6.30 in the morning. We are in the shelter and the alarm is not over yet. We are without electricity and internet. I can still communicate thanks to the Italian sim connected to the satellites ».

Edoardo Tagliani is one of the numerous Italian aid workers who arrived in Ukraine after the Russian invasion began. He is now in the west of the country, in Lviv, a city that had not been the target of Russian missiles and bombs for months. Until the morning of 10 October it was considered a quiet place, with life having recovered a certain level of normality, compatibly with the state of war.

Humanitarian aid at risk

Together with a group of colleagues, Tagliani arrived in Ukraine in early summer to structure and consolidate a mission of the Italian NGO AVSI to support the population: basic aid, materials, food, psychological support, psychotherapy. “In the next few days I was supposed to leave for Poltava – a city east of Kiev, between Karchiv and Dnipro, all targets of the new massive bombings – But clearly now I don’t know if we will be able to respect the programs,” he explains.

The goal, says Tagliani, was to complete the restoration of the schools in Poltava, bring food and secure the structures, as well as provide assistance and psychological support to children but also to adults. Furthermore, AVSI was starting the so-called «winterization: that is to say the supply of materials and aids to allow the population to face the imminent arrival of winter. Now, however, a big question mark looms over everything ».

Use your car to charge your phone

Moscow’s retaliation for the setback suffered with the attack on the bridge connecting Crimea to Russia is very ferocious, almost unprecedented since the beginning of the war, in intensity and extent. “We have been informed that the alarms concern almost the whole country. In Lviv alone, where I am, we have experienced over a dozen explosions. From the blows that were heard, I believe the Ukrainian anti-aircraft has been activated, so it is likely that Russia has also bombed with airplanes as well as with missiles launched from afar ».