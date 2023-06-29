Ukraine, the UN report on human rights: “77 civilians detained by Russia victims of summary executions in occupied areas”

“Many civilian detainees they were held in solitary confinement, in unofficial places of detention, often in deplorable conditions. In about a quarter of documented cases, civilian detainees were transferred to other locations within the occupied territory or deported to Russian Federation. Often their families were not given any information for extended periods of time. We have documented thesummary execution Of 77 civilians while being arbitrarily detained by the Russian Federation”. As Matilda Bognerhead of the UN human rights monitoring mission in Ukrainein an excerpt from the press conference held in Geneva to present the report entitled “Detentions of civilians in the context of the Russian Federation’s armed attack on Ukraine”.

