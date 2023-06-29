Home » Ukraine, the UN report on human rights: “77 civilians detained by Russia victims of summary executions in occupied areas”
World

Ukraine, the UN report on human rights: “77 civilians detained by Russia victims of summary executions in occupied areas”

by admin
Ukraine, the UN report on human rights: “77 civilians detained by Russia victims of summary executions in occupied areas”

“Many civilian detainees they were held in solitary confinement, in unofficial places of detention, often in deplorable conditions. In about a quarter of documented cases, civilian detainees were transferred to other locations within the occupied territory or deported to Russian Federation. Often their families were not given any information for extended periods of time. We have documented thesummary execution Of 77 civilians while being arbitrarily detained by the Russian Federation”. As Matilda Bognerhead of the UN human rights monitoring mission in Ukrainein an excerpt from the press conference held in Geneva to present the report entitled “Detentions of civilians in the context of the Russian Federation’s armed attack on Ukraine”.

Read Also

Kiev towards the law on civil unions. “Consensus is widening because Putin hates gays”

See also  Why didn't Fish Stew sing at the concert for hungry Africa Bora Đorđević interview from 1985 | Entertainment

You may also like

Interest rates on normal current accounts up between...

F1. Here are all the Ferrari innovations tested...

Ukraine latest news. Russian media, “General Armaggedon” Surovikin...

Horoscope for June 29 | Entertainment

US Coast Guard: among the Titan debris perhaps...

the body in a shopping cart

Serbian juniors in the quarter-finals of the World...

Stanija Dobrojević before silicone | Entertainment

Cancemi, business and letters to mafia bosses

Scientists found a planet that shouldn’t exist |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy