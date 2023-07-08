Ukraine, the US breaks the taboo: yes to cluster bombs. The UN opposes it

The United States will supply Ukraine with cluster bombs. The White House said so. “It’s a tough decision. We’ve been putting it off for some time,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters, adding it was “the right thing to do.” Ukraine’s request for the US to send powerful munitions has received the approval of President Joe Biden who thus crosses an important threshold in the type of weaponry offered to Kiev to defend itself against Russia.

Read also: NATO, “300,000 soldiers ready”. Stoltenberg’s plans for Europe and Ukraine

Cluster bombs have been included in the new $800 million military aid package announced today by the Pentagon and which is aimed at Ukraine. The green light came despite Marta Hurtado, speaking on behalf of the UN Human Rights Office, having stated that “the use of this type of ammunition should be stopped immediately” and asked Russia and Ukraine to join the convention of over 100 countries that has banned these devices.

Your browser does not support the iframe tag

However, to avoid civilian casualties as much as possible, the type of ‘cluster bomb’ that the US will supply to Kiev will have a weakened capacity. The new military aid package to Kiev will be drawn from the Pentagon’s arsenals and will also include Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles and ammunition for the Howitzer and Himars artillery systems. Given the high risk of Russian forces overwhelming Ukrainian lines, Ukraine has called for cluster bombs to “defend its territory” and has officially “committed to mitigating” the risk of civilian casualties. The US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, clarified, assuring that “the Ukrainians will not use cluster bombs in foreign territory but in their own territory”.