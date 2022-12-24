NEW YORK – The US Secretary of State Antony Blink talk to G7 colleagues about the peace plan for Ukraine, that Zelensky discussed with Biden in the White House and is preparing to relaunch in view of February 24, the anniversary of the Russian invasion. Should we take these statements as the beginning of a new path aimed at ending the conflict, or as a political positioning to give the world the impression that Kiev and Washington are still looking for peace, rejected instead by Putin?