Il maritime front of the conflict it is always full of surprises. It was released a new video where they are seen three Ukrainian naval drones employed in the attack on the base of Sevastopol, Crimeaon March 22.

One broke into the barrier placed by the Russians at the mouth, the other two allegedly exploded inside the bay. According to the Moscow version, the assault was thwarted. There are many hypotheses on the means used.

Kiev has developed some of them tested in a previous raid but it is not excluded that on this occasion it has used a new model created also thanks to a fund-raising. For months, the invaders have increased their “fixed” defenses (barriers), patrols and contrast units.