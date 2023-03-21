The need to supply the Ukrainians with tanks obliges the European chancelleries to exhume vehicles dating back to Cold War. After the controversy over the training of Ukrainian soldiers in Italy, we are back to talking about the supply of heavy weapons: Leopard 1, or the wagons that the Meloni government would have authorized to transfer to Kiev, a conditional obligation given the choice to secrete the decrees. According to the CEO of Rheinmetall, Armin Paperger, the Düsseldorf colossus that builds them, would have bought them 96 from the Swiss Ruag. “Yes Yes, we bought the Leopard 1s, but in Italy”, he replied to Swiss journalists three days ago. Hence the question: has the government given the green light to export Italian Leopards to Ukraine?”. The Manifesto three days ago gave an account of the response of the managing director of Rheinmetall, the giant of Düsseldorf that builds the Leopards, pressed by the reporters of the Neue Zürchner Zeitung, the Zurich daily who asked him to confirm the purchase of 96 Leopard-1s from Swiss company Ruag, which had bought them in Italy. “Yes yes, we bought the Leopard 1s, but in Italy,” he replied Armin Paperger. Reporters keep repeating it because it is clear that if the seller is the Swiss company then their use in Ukraine could become a legal and political problem. The CEO replies: “I don’t know. I bought them from a company in Italy”. Obviously, Papperger does not mention the name of the company or specify whether the Leopard 1s sold to Rheinmetall, to be reconditioned before being sent to Kiev, come from the warehouse of the Italian Army of Lenta, in Piedmont. Probably, Berlin’s decision to “export” Leopard 2A4s to Ukraine, following strong pressure from the Biden administration, may also have involved a stock of Italian Leopard 1s. But what kind of tank is it? What advantages can it guarantee and with what limits?

The Leopard 1 is the first combat tank to go into production in West Germany since 1945, so it had to be a well-designed tank. The first specimens were completed by Krauss-Maffei of Munich in September 1965 and production continued until 1979. The Italian Army had some in endowment 920, of which 720 built under license in Italy by OTO-Melara. Obviously it suffers from doctrines of his timewho preferred one to passive protection high mobility. In fact, the Leopard has a weight, in combat order, of only 40 tons, but a high weight/power ratio, which gives it a high acceleration on the road. Propulsion is ensured by a 830 hp V-10 diesel MTU engine, located in the rear of the hull and water-cooled, which contributes to making the Leopard 1 a tank very quiet.

How Leopard-1 works

The pilot’s seat is in the front part of the hull, on the starboard side. Solution that leaves room alongside him to place 41 of the 60 shots of the cannone L7A3 da 105/51 mm, or in a point easily accessible to the server, on the left of the piece. The aforementioned rounds are not placed inside armored reserves, so they are a lot vulnerable should a shot pierce the armor of the hull. The gunner’s post is to the right of the gun breech, in front of the commander. The crew and commander have circular hatches at the top of the turret, one of which (usually the crew’s) has a MG3 machine gun 7.62×51mm for short-range shooting.

The Leopard’s fighting compartment is air-conditioned to avoid extreme temperatures. In winter, the interior can be brought to a comfortable temperature in approx two minutes by a heater that uses the engine diesel fuel as fuel. The exhaust heat from this device pre-heats the engine coolant, while warm air from the crew cabin can be blown over the 8 electrical system batteries to warm them before starting the engine. toxic gases from the engine can enter the compartment.

A derivative of American tanks

Arguably, the most important of a tank’s systems is the main complex of shooting conduct. That of the Leopard is derived, in its fundamental principles, from an American tank M-47. There are 14 periscopes (8 for the commander, 3 for the driver, 2 for the crewman, 1 for the gunner) but the main viewer is a large periscope used by the commander which incorporates a telescope with variable magnifications from 6 to 20. The head of the periscope rotates with respect to the turret and the commander uses it to maintain surveillance of all the surrounding terrain, to identify targets and determine the distance using a stadium-metric system (that is, he finds the distance of targets of known dimensions by deriving it from their apparent dimensions in the optical instruments).

As soon as the gun is on the target, loaded and at the correct elevation, the gunner or commander can open fire. Automatically all targeting systems are blinded for 0.25 seconds to prevent glare blindness at night. The 105/51 mm L7A3 cannon of British origin is very accurate; with APDS (Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot) ammunition, at a distance of 1,000 meters, it has a 99% chance of hitting a target as large as a tank turret.

The Leopard 1A2 supplied to the Army

In the Leopard 1A2 variant, i.e. the one supplied to the Italian Army, the IR system has been replaced with light-amplifying periscopes, as electronic image intensification equipment does not emit radiation that can detect the position of the tank and in practice only improves the vision of the crew enough for them to be able to see even in the absence of light. In 1995 the Italian Army needed tanks capable of being used in the mission of stabilization in Bosnia. The M-60A1 tanks turned out to be too obsolete and worn out, while the new C1 Ariete had yet to go into production. An emergency solution was resorted to, namely to install the turrets of the A5 version, purchased from Germany, on the Leopard 1A2 hulls. The turret, in the A5 version, has new equipment and has undergone substantial changes, such as the addition of a laser rangefinder, a periscope for the HZF gunner equipped with a thermal chamber, the elimination of the TEM-2A optical rangefinder and the closing of the two side caps with welded sheet metal; new VHF radio equipment, the installation of the Krupp Atlas Electronik EMES 18 fire control system which allows the calculation of ballistic data up to a distance of 4,000 meters and the installation of the MRS (Muzzle Reference System) for alignment control of the line of sight with that of the cannon.

The apparatus is based on the projection of an image generated by the aiming system to a reflector mounted on the muzzle of the cannon and the subsequent comparison between the original image and the reflected one. The coincidence between the two indicates that the two lines have aligned. The d system was also mountedi laser illumination warning RALM (Laser Alarm Receiver) made by Marconi, also installed on the Centauro armored cars and, subsequently, on the Ariete MBTs. Additionally, the new turrets feature additional shrouds to improve their resistance to shaped charge rockets. This increase in weight (about 900 kg), together with other modifications, led to an increase in the mass of the tank of about 2,000 kg, with a consequent decrease in the reserve of 105 mm ammunition by 5 rounds. However, these are outdated wagons, certainly not able to hold a candle to the Latest generation Russian MBTscome il T-90M o T-72B3M.